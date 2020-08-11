Hong Kong stocks begin with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares opened on the front foot Tuesday following recent losses.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.17 percent, or 284.61 points, to 24,662.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.24 points to 3,379.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.07 percent, or 1.53 points, to 2,278.95.