Hong Kong Stocks Begin With Losses

Thu 27th August 2020

Hong Kong stocks begin with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Thursday morning as traders await a key speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell later in the day.

The Hang Sang Index eased 0.09 percent, or 22.02 points, to 25,469.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.11 percent, or 3.75 points, to 3,333.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.16 percent, or 3.64 points, to 2,241.53.

