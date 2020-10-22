Hong Kong stocks begin with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks dropped slightly at the open on Thursday morning following recent gains and as hopes for a pre-election US stimulus package ebbed.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.23 percent, or 58.11 points, to 24,696.31.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.28 percent, or 9.20 points, to 3,315.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.41 percent, or 9.18 points, to 2,245.05.