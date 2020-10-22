UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Begin With Losses

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks dropped slightly at the open on Thursday morning following recent gains and as hopes for a pre-election US stimulus package ebbed.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.23 percent, or 58.11 points, to 24,696.31.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.28 percent, or 9.20 points, to 3,315.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.41 percent, or 9.18 points, to 2,245.05.

