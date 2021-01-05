UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Begin With Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks begin with losses

Hong Kong, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened Tuesday's session on a low following a recent rally and after Wall Street suffered steep losses on concerns about a huge spike in US virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

70 percent, or 191.47 points, to 27,281.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.31 percent, or 10.77 points, to 3,492.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.38 percent, or 9.17 points, to 3,377.37.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

8 hours ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

8 hours ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

8 hours ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

9 hours ago

10 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.