Hong Kong stocks bounce at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday as bargain-buyers moved in following the previous day's sharp declines but investors remained on edge with fresh protests in the city.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

51 percent, or 137.71 points, to 27,064.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.10 percent, or 3.02 points, to 2,913.00 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was flat, inching down 0.34 points, to 1,611.11.