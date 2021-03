Hong Kong, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied more than one percent in the morning session Monday following a sharp sell-off last week, though traders remain worried that a global recovery this year will fan inflation and lead to interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.20 percent, or 348.17 points, to 29,328.38.