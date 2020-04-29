Hong Kong stocks build on gains at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares opened with further gains on Wednesday morning, extending a rally as the government prepares to open up parts of the city after recording another day of no new infections.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.85 percent, or 210.06 points, to 24,786.02.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.31 percent, or 8.64 points, to 2,801.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.37 percent, or 6.43 points, to 1,726.13.