Hong Kong Stocks Build On Gains At Open

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 08:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks build on gains at open

Hong Kong, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied out of the gate Friday morning, extending the previous day's surge, following a bumper US jobs report that lifted hopes for recovery from the virus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.78 percent, or 195.09 points, to 25,319.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.43 percent, or 13.43 points, to 3,104.00 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.20 percent, or 3.98 points, to 2,020.03.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

