Hong Kong Stocks Close Down

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022

Hong Kong stocks close down

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished lower on Monday though losses were pared after presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed to a summit to try to avert a conflict in Ukraine.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

65 percent, or 157.64 points, to 24,170.07.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.15 points to 3,490.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.61 percent, or 14.01 points, to 2,325.80.

