Hong Kong Stocks Close Flat, Ending Tough Week

Fri 15th November 2019

Hong Kong stocks close flat, ending tough week

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares finished barely moved Friday, bringing an end to a tumultuous week that has seen the city crippled by violent protests, which show no sign of abating.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 2.

97 points to 26,326.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.64 percent, or 18.53 points, to 2,891.34 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dived 1.13 percent, or 18.43 points, to 1,605.70.

