Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note Friday, boosted by vaccine hopes and signs of progress in US stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.40 percent, or 107.42 points, to 26,835.92.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.07 percent, or 2.45 points, at 3,444.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.50 percent, or 11.50 points, to 2,301.83.