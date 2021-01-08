Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished the week on a positive note Friday with investors cheered by the prospect of more US stimulus measures after Democrats took control of Congress.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.

20 percent, or 329.70 points, to 27,878.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.17 percent, or 6.10 points, to 3,570.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.30 percent, or 7.16 points, to 2,419.50.