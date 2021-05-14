Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares finished a volatile week on a strong note Friday, tracking a rebound in New York following a sell-off fuelled by inflation fears.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.11 percent, or 308.

90 points, to 28,027.57.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.77 percent, or 60.84 points, to 3,490.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.80 percent, or 40.57 points, to 2,293.87.