Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended higher in a holiday-shortened session on Friday as investors cheered optimistic US economic data and indications that Omicron infections are less likely to result in hospitalisation.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.13 percent, or 30.12 points, at 23,223.76.