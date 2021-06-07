Hong Kong stocks close lower

Hong Kong, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed lower Monday as traders weighed concerns about higher interest rates following comments by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

45 percent, or 130.82 points, to 28,787.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.21 percent, or 7.70 points, to 3,599.54 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.26 percent, or 6.26 points, to 2,413.91.