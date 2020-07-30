UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close Lower

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong stocks close lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed with losses Thursday as an early advance fuelled by dovish Federal Reserve comments gave way to worries about the global spread of coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

69 percent, or 172.55 points, to 24,710.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.23 percent, or 7.73 points, to 3,286.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.43 percent, or 9.63 points to 2,227.33.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Why did Tania Aidrus and Dr. Zafar Mirza step down ..

12 minutes ago

India records a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-1 ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths with 1114 new cases dur ..

1 hour ago

Hajj pilgrims to perform Waqoof-e-Arafat today

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s elite sportspersons get behind the me ..

2 hours ago

OIC Secretary General Welcomes Mechanism for Accel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.