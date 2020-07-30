Hong Kong stocks close lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed with losses Thursday as an early advance fuelled by dovish Federal Reserve comments gave way to worries about the global spread of coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

69 percent, or 172.55 points, to 24,710.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.23 percent, or 7.73 points, to 3,286.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.43 percent, or 9.63 points to 2,227.33.