Hong Kong stocks close lower ahead of US payroll data

Hong Kong, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares closed slightly lower on Friday as traders brace for volatility on Wall Street ahead of the release of US payroll data.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.10 percent, or 25.

29 points, to 26,179.40.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.24 percent lower, shedding 8.32 points to 3,458.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was down 3.98 points or 0.16 percent to 2,443.06.