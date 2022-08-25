Hong Kong stocks close more than 3.6% higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed Thursday's typhoon-shortened session with big gains after China's latest economic stimulus helped lift the mood across markets in Asia.

The Hang Seng Index surged 3.

63 percent, or 699.64 points, to finish the day at 19,968.38.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.97 percent or 31.04 points, to close at 3,246.25, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.24 percent, or 5.24 points, to 2,155.14.