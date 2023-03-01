UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Close More Than 4% Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Hong Kong stocks close more than 4% higher

Hong Kong, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Hong Kong and mainland stocks rallied more than four percent Wednesday after forecast-busting Chinese data showed factory activity expanding at its fastest pace in over 10 years, indicating the economy is rebounding from zero-Covid.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 4.21 percent, or 833.77 points, to 20,619.71.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.90 percent, or 32.74 points, to 3,312.35, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.01 percent, or 21.73 points, to 2,163.82.

China's manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 52.6 last month, its highest since 2012 and up from 50.1 in January, as the economy reopened after years of strict pandemic controls that hammered businesses.

A survey of analysts had forecast the reading to come in at 50.6. Any reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding.

While there were "significant seasonal and event factors" behind the latest data, the "overall trend still points to a solid recovery at the beginning of 2023", said Zhou Hao of Guotai Junan International.

