Hong Kong stocks close on positive note

Hong Kong, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Friday with healthy gains as governments begin to ease up on lockdown measures that have hammered the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.04 percent, or 249.

54 points, to 24,230.17.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.83 percent, or 23.82 points, to 2,895.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.17 percent, or 20.96 points, to 1,809.17.