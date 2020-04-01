UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Sharply Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Hong Kong stocks close sharply down

Hong Kong, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares ended with steep losses Wednesday, hit by concerns over the long-term economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.19 percent, or 517.69 points, to 23,085.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.57 percent, or 15.77 points, to 2,734.52, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.35 percent, or 5.85 points, to 1660.08.

