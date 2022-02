(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied more than three percent Friday as investors returned from a three-day break to catch up with a strong performance across world markets, with tech and financial firms among the best performers.

The Hang Seng Index surged 3.24 percent, or 771.03 points, to 24,573.29.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.