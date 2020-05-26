Hong Kong stocks close sharply higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied Tuesday as worries over a controversial Chinese security law proposed for the city were overshadowed by hopes for the global economy as governments continue to ease lockdown restrictions.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.88 percent, or 432.42 points, to 23,384.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.01 percent, or 28.58 points, to 2,846.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 2.21 percent, or 38.70 points, to 1,789.52.