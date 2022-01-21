UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Close Slightly Higher

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks battled back from a day in negative territory to end Friday with another small gain, bucking a trend across most of Asia and Wall Street thanks to late bargain-buying.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.

05 percent, or 13.20 points, to 24,965.55.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.91 percent, or 32.49 points, to 3,522.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.32 percent, or 32.04 points, to 2,387.65.

