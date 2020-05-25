Hong Kong stocks close slightly higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Monday with small gains, reversing a morning sell-off, but investors remain on edge after a weekend of protests in the city against a controversial security law proposed by Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.10 percent, or 22.10 points, to 22,952.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.15 percent, or 4.20 points, to 2,817.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.09 percent, or 1.59 points, to 1,750.82.