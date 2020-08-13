UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Slightly Lower

Thu 13th August 2020

Hong Kong stocks close slightly lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished with small losses Thursday as concerns about the lack of progress in US stimulus talks offset hopes for the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

05 percent, or 13.35 points, to 25,230.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, adding 1.46 points to 3,320.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.35 points, to 2,216.47.

