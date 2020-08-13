Hong Kong stocks close slightly lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished with small losses Thursday as concerns about the lack of progress in US stimulus talks offset hopes for the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

05 percent, or 13.35 points, to 25,230.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, adding 1.46 points to 3,320.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.35 points, to 2,216.47.