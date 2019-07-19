Hong Kong stocks close week on a high

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares ended the week on a strong note Friday, jumping more than one percent on hopes for a sharp interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.

07 percent, or 303.74 points to 28,765.40.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.79 percent, or 23.02 points, to 2,924.20 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.75 percent, or 11.63 points, to 1,560.27.