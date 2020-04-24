Hong Kong stocks close week with losses

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended a tough week on a negative note Friday, in line with losses across Asia as the extent of the painful economic impact from the coronavirus crisis becomes apparent and following a report that a hoped-for vaccine had flopped in early trials.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.61 percent, or 145.99 points, to 23,831.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.06 percent, or 29.97 points, to 2,808.53,while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.48 percent, or 26.10 points,to 1,736.93.