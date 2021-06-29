Hong Kong stocks close well down

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished with losses Tuesday, in line with a sell-off across Asia as traders fret over fresh virus spikes around the world that have led governments to impose fresh containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.94 percent, or 274.20 points, to 28,994.10.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.92 percent, or 33.19 points, to 3,573.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 0.91 percent, or 22.40 points, to 2,441.26.