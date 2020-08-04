Hong Kong stocks close with big gains

Hong Kong, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks surged two percent Tuesday, tracking healthy gains across Asia and following a record lead from Wall Street, with investors also cheered by a drop in new virus infections in the city.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 2.00 percent, or 488.50 points, to 24,946.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.11 percent, or 3.72 points, to 3,371.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.65 percent, or 14.94 points to 2,300.50.