Hong Kong stocks dip at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened marginally lower Friday morning with investors turning their attention to the last presidential debate before next month's election.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.

05 percent, or 13.01 points, to 24,773.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.13 percent, or 4.34 points, to 3,308.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked up 0.05 percent, or 1.02 points, to 2,244.26.