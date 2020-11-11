Hong Kong stocks dip at start after strong rally

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday morning following four days of strong gains that saw the market surge more than five percent on vaccine hopes and Joe Biden's US election win.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.28 percent, or 74.68 points, to 26,226.80.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.18 percent, or 6.12 points, to 3,354.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.44 percent, or 10.20 points, to 2,298.65.