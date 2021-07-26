UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Dive More Than 3% In Afternoon

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks dive more than 3% in afternoon

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Shares in Hong Kong tumbled more than three percent in the afternoon, with tutoring firms battered by news that China plans to overhaul the private education system to ban them from making profits.

The Hang Seng Index dived 3.13 percent, or 854.

84 points, to 26,467.14 soon after the break, with technology companies also hit by the latest crackdown on the sector after mainland authorities ordered Tencent to give up its exclusive music label rights, citing anti-monopoly laws.

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 2.47 percent, or 87.74 points, to 3,462.66.

Related Topics

Technology Music Education China Shanghai Hong Kong From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 July 2021

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

13 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

13 hours ago

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

14 hours ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.