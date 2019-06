(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Friday's morning session in negative territory as traders keep a cautious watch over developments after the G20 summit kicked off in Japan.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.56 percent, or 161.01 points, to 28,460.41 by the break.