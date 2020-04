(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares slipped Wednesday morning following a sell-off on Wall Street, while investors weigh the prospect of countries extending lockdowns to contain the deadly coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.92 percent, or 218.07 points to 23,385.41 by the break.