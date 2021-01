Hong Kong, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares retreated in the morning Thursday as hopes for more US stimulus were overshadowed by a plunge in heavyweight Alibaba following reports the Trump administration is considering a ban on Americans investing in it.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.43 percent, or 120.35 points, to 27,571.95.