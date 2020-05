(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks slipped in the morning session Thursday as concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic trumped news that more countries were emerging slowly from their lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.55 percent, or 132.35 points, to 24,005.13 by the break.