Hong Kong Stocks Down At Close

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares closed down Friday after a weak lead from Wall Street and as investors awaited a key US inflation report due later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.07 percent, or 259.

14 points, to 23,995.72.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.18 percent, or 6.69 points, to 3,666.35, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained slightly, by 0.14 percent, or 3.49 points, to 2,546.65.

