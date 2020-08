Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Shares in Hong Kong dipped on Tuesday following two days of healthy gains, though there was support from news that top China and US officials had discussed their trade pact and agreed to press ahead with it, despite tensions.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.53 percent, or 135.22 points, to 25,416.36.