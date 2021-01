(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell in the morning session Tuesday following a recent rally and after Wall Street suffered heavy losses in concerns about a spike in new virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.31 percent, or 83.85 points, to 27,388.96.