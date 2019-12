(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break with slight losses Tuesday on fresh trade war worries, though they managed to recoup many of the hefty losses suffered soon after the open.

The Hang Seng index dipped 0.15 percent, or 38.76 points, to 26,405.96.