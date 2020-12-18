Hong Kong stocks down at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Friday following the previous two days' gains, while traders were keeping an eye on progress in US stimulus talks, with signs the two sides could be close to a breakthrough.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 27.89 points, to 26,650.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.13 percent, or 4.39 points, to 3,400.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.43 points, to 2,270.90.