Hong Kong stocks down at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell at the open on Wednesday morning, weighed by continued fears about the Omicron variant despite a rally on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index fell 138.48 points, or 0.59 percent, to 23,142.08.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 8.90 points, or 0.25 percent to 3621.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 7.24, or 0.29 percent, to 2507.57.