Hong Kong stocks down at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with losses on Thursday morning following a negative lead from Wall Street, with energy firms weighed by another drop in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

64 percent, or 182.53 points, to 28,410.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.34 percent, or 9.95 points, to 2,921.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.46 percent, or 7.21 points, to 1,567.14.