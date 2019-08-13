UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Down At Open

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks down at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares sank more than one percent at the open on Tuesday following heavy losses on Wall Street, while the closure of the city's protest-hit airport the previous day added to political uncertainty.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.12 percent, or 288.10 points, to 25,536.62 at the open.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.60 percent, or 16.94 points, to 2,798.05, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.74 percent, or 11.16 points, to 1,497.83.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Airport

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

11 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

12 hours ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

12 hours ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.