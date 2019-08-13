Hong Kong stocks down at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares sank more than one percent at the open on Tuesday following heavy losses on Wall Street, while the closure of the city's protest-hit airport the previous day added to political uncertainty.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.12 percent, or 288.10 points, to 25,536.62 at the open.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.60 percent, or 16.94 points, to 2,798.05, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.74 percent, or 11.16 points, to 1,497.83.