Hong Kong Stocks Down At Open

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks down at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Thursday after a negative overnight cue from Wall Street, where a trove of bad economic data spooked investors.

The Hang Seng Index slid 0.5 percent, or 119.89 points, to 24,025.

45 at the open.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened down 0.45 percent, or 12.75 points, at 2,798.43.

And the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.57 percent, or 9.96 points, to 1,726.17 at the start.

