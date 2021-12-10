UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Down At The Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks down at the open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks dipped at the open Friday after a weak lead from Wall Street and as investors awaited a key US inflation report due later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.

52 percent, or 126.78 points, to 24,128.08.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.45 percent, or 16.53 points, to 3,656.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was down 0.46 percent, or 11.71 points, at 2,531.45.

