Hong Kong Stocks Drop At Open

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks drop at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday following a more than two percent rally the day before on concerns that a new US stimulus could be held up until March.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

88 percent, or 266.16 points, to 29,892.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.37 percent, or 13.27 points, to 3,610.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.40 percent, or 9.85 points, to 2,453.00.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

