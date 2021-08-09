UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Drop At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares kicked off Monday on a negative note after strong US jobs data fanned fresh speculation that the Federal Reserve could move to wind down its ultra-loose monetary policy sooner rather than later.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.80 percent, or 210.17 points, to 25,969.23.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.48 percent, or 16.48 points, to 3,441.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.51 percent, or 12.43 points, to 2,430.63.

