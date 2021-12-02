Hong Kong stocks drop at open

Hong Kong, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Thursday on the back foot again, tracking losses across most of Asia following a late plunge on Wall Street fuelled by news that the United States had reported its first case of the new Omicron variant.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.57 percent, or 134.87 points, to 23,524.05.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 3.64 points, to 3,573.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.15 percent, or 3.67 points, to 2,520.47.